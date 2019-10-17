Home States Odisha

Patients air grievances during ‘Mo Sarkar’ visit

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena during his visit to Jagatsinghpur DHH on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Public discontentment over irregularities in healthcare delivery in Jagatsinghpur came to the fore during the visit of Principal Secretary of Rural Development department and Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Kumar Jena to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Wednesday.
Several patients expressed their dissatisfaction over the poor services available in the DHH during their interaction with Jena who had come to the hospital to take stock of the health facilities as part of the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Accusing the doctors of not coming to the hospital in time, the patients alleged that they were being advised to buy medicines from private stores. Pregnant women are being sent to private clinics for ultrasound and blood tests.

Pravati Rath, a pregnant woman of Tumbha Andheishai, complained that even 24 hours after taking admission in the DHH, she was yet to get a bed. She also alleged that a hospital staff on the advice of a  doctor, forced her to go to a private clinic for blood test and ultrasound. “I had to shell out `700 for ultrasound and `500 for blood tests in the clinic,” she claimed.

Other patients also raised issues of shortage of doctors and other medical staff, non-availability digital X-Ray facility and delay in setting up Mother and Child Care Unit (MCCU) in the DHH.
Jena directed the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and district officials Gunjar Charan Mohant to identify the DHH employees including doctors who were forcing patients to go to private clinics and take action immediately. 

He said construction of the seven-storey MCCU building was getting delayed due to space constraint. 
He also advised the CDMO to send proposal to the Health department to increase the numbers of beds in the DHH and install air conditioners in different wards.

Among others, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra also accompanied Jena during his visit to the DHH.
Earlier on the day, Jena visited Manijanga community health centre, anganwadi centre at Bayan Gram in Raghunathpur and a Kalyan Mandap in Jagatsinghpur town.

