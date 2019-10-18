Home States Odisha

5 detained in VLW death case

Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo said the five are being questioned. Besides, some others who were present in the guesthouse at the time of incident are also being examined.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Thursday detained five persons including Rupesh Bhadra, the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, in connection with the mysterious death of  a woman village level worker (VLW). 
VLW Smitarani Biswal, also the in-charge panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Haridaspur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guesthouse owned by Rupesh on Wednesday afternoon.
Postmortem of Smitarani’s body has been conducted and the guesthouse put under surveillance. Forensic experts also visited the spot. A clear picture will emerge after the autopsy report is out, he said.
Meanwhile, the VLW’s husband Sushil Biswal demanded a high-level probe into her death. “My wife cannot commit suicide as there were no differences between us or any other family members. Smitarani was being mentally harassed for not allowing corruption and pressurised to shut her eyes to corrupt practices in the panchayat,” he alleged.

On the day, a delegation of district BJP Mahila Morcha met the Dharmasala IIC and alleged foul play in Smitarani’s death. They submitted a memorandum seeking a detailed probe into the incident. 
The VLW, a resident of Bhubanpur, had gone to Haridaspur to disburse old age pension to beneficiaries. After disbursing pension in Bhadanga village, Biswal went to the guesthouse in Baligari to freshen up. After about half an hour, she was allegedly found dead in the bedroom of Rupesh in his guesthouse. 

Comments

