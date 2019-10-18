Home States Odisha

Child dies after tree branch falls on him in school

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old schoolboy died after a tree branch fell on him on school premises on Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old schoolboy died after a tree branch fell on him on school premises on Thursday.According to the police, the incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when Class II student Ritesh Pradhan of Nirakarpur was playing in his school, Nirakarpur Khetrabasi Academy under Nirakarpur police limits. He was rushed to a hospital in Nirakarpur and then referred to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. Ritesh succumbed while undergoing treatment.  

Following the incident, the locals staged a protest alleging that many branches of the trees on the school premises have been dangling since cyclone Fani hit Odisha on May 3. As the school authorities have not bothered to clean the campus after the cyclone, those branches pose threat to the students, they added.

The locals demanded `20 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased and arrest of the headmaster and president of the school committee for the negligence to ensure safety of the children on the premises.
Tension prevailed in the area till late in the evening and the police were deployed to maintain law and order.

“The headmaster of the school has been suspended and all schools directed to ensure safety of the students like keeping their surroundings clean, monitoring the movement of the children, and others,” Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout said. On being asked whether the tree branch that fell on Ritesh was dangling since cyclone Fani, Rout said an inquiry is underway and the claims made by the locals are investigated.

The Collector also said a compensation of `20,000 from the Red Cross fund has been provided to the family of the deceased. Besides, the family will be given `2 lakh as per the State Government policy. According to officials, if a student dies accidentally on the school premises, the Department of School and Mass Education provides his/her family a compensation of `2 lakh. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp