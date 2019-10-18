Ex-ASI, gram rakhi get RI for taking bribe

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Special Vigilance Judge, Bhawanipatna convicted a former ASI of Dharamgarh police station, Sibanarayan Dip, and a gram rakhi of Luhagaon village, Uma Jagat, for taking bribe of `5,000 from a villager. Dip and Jagat were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years each and fined `20,000 and `30,000, respectively.

The complainant, Nabin Naik of Luhagaon, had filed an FIR in Dharamgarh police station on May 30, 2017 against another villager whom he accused of abusing and intimidating him. However, the ASI allegedly demanded `5,000 from him and threatened Naik of booking him in the case.

Harassed, he approached the Vigilance sleuths and on June 11 that year, a trap was laid and the gram rakhi and ASI were caught red-handed while taking money from Naik.