Naveen on road show for Bijepur bypoll

By Express News Service

BARGARH : With two days left for campaigning to end for by-election to Bijepur Assembly seat, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday held a road show in support of the party candidate Rita Sahu.The Chief Minister began his road show from Kurkuta village under Bijepur block where he addressed a gathering from his specially designed bus. Appealing to people to vote for Rita, he asked them ‘Apana Mane Khusi Ta’ in his trademark style, sending the gathering into raptures. And to their positive response, he replied back, ‘Mu Bhi Khusi’.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the

road show in Bijepur on Thursday | Express

His road show passed through several villages and hundreds of people stood on both sides of the roads for a glimpse of Naveen.The Chief Minister will make night halt at PWD inspection bungalow at Bargarh on Thursday night and resume the road show from Kendubhata Chowk in Gaisilet block of the Assembly segment on Friday.

With the by-election scheduled on October 21, all the three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress - have intensified campaign to attract voters.

While State BJP president Basant Panda campaigned for party candidate Sanat Kumar Gartia in different parts of the constituency, OPCC president Niranjan Pattnaik campaigned for Congress candidate Dillip Kumar Panda on Thursday. On Friday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi will hold road shows in the constituency.