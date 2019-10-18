Rains expose poor drainage at SCBMCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients and attendants at SCB Medical College and Hospital were in for a difficult time on Thursday after several wards were water-logged following heavy rains which lashed the City for more than one hour. The Surgery and Radio Diagnosis Departments were the worst affected. Poor drainage system is said to have caused the problems in the premier Government-run hospital of the State.

“I had brought my wife for X-ray but the entire room is waterlogged. I was unable to get the work done as the authorities had to shut down X-ray machines,” said an attendant Ramesh Swain, adding that he did not know when the X-ray would be possible.

SCB Superintendent CBK Mohanty said heavy rain caused overflowing of the drains following which the water entered the premises. “We will bring the matter to the notice of the officials concerned and ensure necessary measures,” said Mohanty adding that the water logging had not damaged any equipment or files.