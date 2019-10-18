Home States Odisha

SRC turns teacher, takes math classes in schools

PK Jena advises teachers to improve the quality of education

Published: 18th October 2019 07:19 AM

The SRC checking notebook of a student

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Rural Development Principal Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradip Kumar Jena donned the role of a teacher and took classes in several schools during his two-day visit to the district as part of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. During his visits to different primary and high schools in Raghunathpur and Balikuda blocks, Jena advised teachers to improve the quality of education as majority of the students he taught were ignorant of simple mathematics.

On Wednesday, the SRC visited Model school at Salijanga where he interacted with both the students and teachers. During the visit, he detected substandard construction work in the newly-built school building. This apart, pedagogical paintings were missing from the school walls, which is a must under the ‘Building as Learning Aid’ (BaLA) concept. Later, Jena visited Khankarpur Primary school in Balikuda and taught mathematics to students of Class I. He also taught mathematics to Class VIII students of Harekrushna Government High School in Barti under Raghunathpur block. When Jena asked a simple mathematical question, only one of the 22 students present in the class was able to give the correct answer.

Besides, the SRC was disappointed when none of the students was able to recite multiplication tables of 19 and 25. Later, he held a meeting with the school staff and advised them to improve their teaching skills. He also checked notebooks of students and encouraged them to perform better in studies. As per the 2011 census, the literacy rate of the district is 79.08 per cent. While literacy rate of males was 88.55 per cent, that of females was 69.28 percent. Jagatsinghpur has a population of over 11,72,427. This year, the pass percentage of HSC examinations was nearly 85 per cent.

