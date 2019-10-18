Home States Odisha

Teacher molests student, tribals lay siege to school

Till 8 pm, the accused teacher was still confined to the school building with the mob waiting outside.

Irate tribals gherao the school building

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Tension flared up in Baripada on Thursday after hundreds of tribals barged into Bada Brahmangaon Government Upper Primary School and tried to thrash an assistant teacher accused of molesting a Class VI girl student. Assistant teacher Prasanta Kumar Bhujbal, of Baripada town, allegedly molested the minor girl student in a classroom on Wednesday. After having midday meal, the girl had gone to return the plate to the teacher.

As there was no one in the classroom, Bhujbal sexually abused the student. The girl, who stays in a Government tribal hostel near by the school, narrated the incident to her friends who in turn informed the hostel matron and their parents. Subsequently, sarpanch Bidio Bhakta and the entire village also came to know about the incident. Sources said Bhujbal had earlier molested several girl students of the school but the incidents were suppressed by the authorities. At around 11.30 am on Wednesday morning, tribal villagers forcefully entered the school and tried to beat up Bhujbal. Other teachers intervened and assured to look into the matter.

However, the irate locals ransacked the car of the accused assistant teacher. On being informed, police rushed to spot but failed to pacify the tribals who were adamant on their demand for handover of the teacher to them. Anticipating that police may try to escort Bhujbal out of the school building, the agitators picked up bricks and stones to attack the teacher.

Till 8 pm, the accused teacher was still confined to the school building with the mob waiting outside. Additional SP Abhimanyu Nayak, IIC SL Minz and Baripada Tehsildar Ramchandra Soren were present at the spot and trying to pacify the irate tribals. Three platoons of police force have been deployed outside the school to avert any law and order situation. Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said efforts are

