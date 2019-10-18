Home States Odisha

Torture angle in migrant labourer case false: SP  

Labourer had accused two labour sardars of torturing him in Nagpur
 

Published: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : The case of inhuman torture  and chopping of two fingers of a migrant labourer of Nuapada in Maharashtra took a new turn on Thursday after police claimed that the labourer had actually met with an accident while trying to flee the construction site where he worked.Earlier on October 6, 60-year-old Chamru Paharia of Tikrapada in Nuapada district informed mediapersons that he was attacked by two alleged labour agents Bidesi Sunani and Dolamani Satnami from the same village who had taken him to Nagpur in Maharashtra to work as a construction worker. Chamru alleged that after working for more than a month, when he asked the duo for his wages, they got into a brawl with him and subsequently chopped of his fingers.

Chamru Paharia

Following the incident, son of the victim, Tularam Paharia filed a police complaint. Investigation, however, revealed that Chamru was not injured in an attack but sustained the injuries after falling from a goods train in which he was trying to escape from Nagpur.

Nuapada SP, Vineet Agrawal, informed mediapersons on Thursday that Bidesi worked as a labour at the construction site in Nagpur. When he came to his village during Rath Yatra, he informed Dolamani and Chamru that more labours were required at the construction site and both of them agreed to go to Nagpur.

While Bidesi stayed back in the village, Dolamani and Chamru left for Nagpur on July 11 and started working at the site. After working for two days, Chamru fled the site on July 15 and the next day he boarded a goods train by sitting between two bogies to return to Raipur.

 However, on July 17, Chamru fell down from the train in between Dhaman Gaon and Talani station on way to Wardha station. He was rescued by a keyman Sandip Kodape and shifted to Azad Hind Express. Upon reaching Wardha, he received preliminary treatment and was shifted to a district hospital and then Kasturba Hospital there.

The hospital records revealed that Chamru was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on the evening of July 17 and discharged on September 25 afternoon. He boarded a train to Kantabanji on the same day, where he stayed in the house of an acquaintance Bhadru Paharia at Gaggadbahal for eight days. He was brought to his village on October 3.

The SP said while Chamru went along with Dolamani voluntarily on July 11, Bidesi was in the village till July 17.  Call details of both Bidesi and Dolamani also prove that Bidesi was at Tikrapada while Dolamani was at Nagpur on the day of the incident.

During interrogation by police, Chamru also admitted that he sustained injuries after falling down from train. His statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Agrawal said the allegations made by Chamru against Bidesi and Dolamani are false and it appears that the complainant lodged the allegation being instigated by some people. However, further investigation is on to unearth other angles of the case, he added.

