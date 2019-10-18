Tricolour at 26 Rly stations 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to install monumental National Flags at railway stations having historical and tourist importance. The move is expected to improve aesthetic values as well as impart a sense of nationalism among passengers.

As directed by Ministry of Railways, the National Flag will be hoisted atop 100 feet tall poles at 26 railway stations in ECoR jurisdiction this year. The selected stations are located at either at district headquarters or have other historical and strategic importance.

The cost will be charged under ‘soft upgrades and improvement of stations’ category. “The Tricolour has already been installed at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam stations. The stations where flags will be hoisted have been identified and work will be carried out soon,” said an ECoR spokesperson.

The proposed list of railway stations, includes 13 under Khurda Road Railway Division, seven under Waltair and six under Sambalpur division, keeping in view good visibility, availability of space, safety and security measures. However, no two flags will be hoisted in close proximity to each other.

The stations where the Tricolour will be installed include Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Nayagarh Town, Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Paradeep in Khurda Road railway division, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Nuapada Road, Bhawanipatna and Mahasamund in Sambalpur division and Koraput, Rayagada, Paralakhmundi, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Jagadalpur and Dantewada in Waltair railway division.

“The National Flags will be installed at a suitable place in circulating area of stations and will be provided with focused lights. The safety and security of the flag as well as its maintenance will rest with station administration and RPF,” the spokesperson added.