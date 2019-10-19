Home States Odisha

50 middlemen held for trafficking labourers

Police sources said though children are not being trafficked but accompanying their parents, they are then allegedly being engaged as labourers.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive against middlemen trafficking labourers to different parts of the country, Odisha Police arrested 50 agents on Thursday night from Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

Nabarangpur police arrested 20 middlemen while Rayagada and Kalahandi police apprehended 15 each. Rayagada police registered eight cases in this connection in different police stations, Kalahandi police registered five cases and Nabarangpur police four cases. “Information was collected and surprise raids were conducted to nab the accused. The labourers were being trafficked to various parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and others,” said South Western Range DIG Shefeen Ahmed. The criteria under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 were not being fulfilled by the middlemen.

Police sources said though children are not being trafficked but accompanying their parents, they are then allegedly being engaged as labourers.

According to the Act, contractors must ensure regular payment of wages to the workmen and ensure equal pay for equal work irrespective of gender, suitable conditions of work and journey allowance, among others.

Police said the drive against middlemen involved in trafficking of labourers is part of the State Government’s 5Ts initiative. A special drive was launched on October 12 and 41 middlemen were arrested from Balangir and Nuapada districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp