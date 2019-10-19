Home States Odisha

5T, Mo Sarkar to impact Govt staff service record

The initiative has been started in the Health and Family Welfare department and police organisations to begin with.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to accord 20 per cent weightage for performance of employees in their annual performance appraisal report for implementation of 5T charter and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

In a letter to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of departments, revenue divisional commissioners and collectors, Special Secretary in the General Administration department GC Patra has said out of the allotted weightage of 20 per cent for 5T charter, 5 per cent will be assigned for performance under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. In case of All India Service (AIS) officers, out of the overall numerical assessment of 10, a value of two would be assigned for performance of an officer on 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

A value of one will be for 5T charter of department while 5T charter of government has been given 0.5 value. ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative has also been allotted value of 0.5.

Similarly, for State Government employees, 20 per cent of the performance appraisal assessment will be for 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. While 10 per cent will be for 5T charter of department, 5 per cent each will be for 5T charter of government and ‘Mo Sarkar’.

The ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative was introduced to reach general public with the objective of receiving their feeback on the programmes launched by the Government. The initiative has been started in the Health and Family Welfare department and police organisations to begin with. It will be extended to other departments in due course.

