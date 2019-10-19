Home States Odisha

Adhere to dress code in courts, AG tells Odisha officials

Several benches of Odisha High Court have recently expressed oral displeasures over the unbecoming conduct of government officers appearing before them.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CUTTACK: The office of the Advocate General in Odisha has instructed the government officers to wear formal and descent dress while appearing in person before any court or tribunal in the state in connection with cases.

The instruction has been issued to heads of various departments of the state government, officials said.

"In fact, similar instructions had earlier been issued by the AG office. But there are certain unyielding officers who appear before the courts in informal and casual dresses", said an additional government advocate (AGA)on Friday.

Although, there is no such standing instruction or any executive or judicial guideline in place, but it was imperative and expected that a government official while appearing in person before courts "must wear decent dress", the AGA said urging officials to uphold the majesty of the courts.

Several benches of Odisha High Court have recently expressed oral displeasures over the unbecoming conduct of government officers appearing before them, sources said.

On many occasions, the judges have "criticised and warned the erring babus" over their poor dress sense, they said.

According to them, an IAS officer had appeared in a court wearing a T-shirt and jeans with sports shoes and he was asked by the court to go back and come again in proper dress.

"The officer was reprimanded by the court saying that it had not summoned him to play tennis inside a courtroom," they said.

Similarly, an executive engineer had also recently appeared in a court wearing a striped half shirt with bright colour and the judge had criticised him saying that he was not summoned by the court to act in a movie or an album song.

In each of these situations, the government advocates asked the officials to seek unconditional apologies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government officials Odisha Advocate General Odisha courts Odisha High Court
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp