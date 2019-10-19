BJP delegation visits deceased VLW’s place

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A State-level delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Lekhashree Samantsinghar, on Friday visited the spot where a woman village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Extension Officer of Haridaspur gram panchayat was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The team first visited the guesthouse, owned by Rupesh Bhadra, the husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch, where VLW Smitarani Biswal was found dead in the bedroom. Later, the team visited Smitarani’s in-law’s house and also met her husband Sushil Biswal.

The team later visited her parent’s house at Jaraka and spoke to her father Sadananda Biswal.Smitarani’s father and husband told the BJP team that she was killed in the guesthouse.Meanwhile, the Dharmasala unit of the Congress organised a candlelight procession.Police have detained five persons, including the husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch, in connection with the death of Smitarani.