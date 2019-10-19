BPIA, Govt ink pact for health care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Friday inked a pact with Health and Family Welfare department for augmentation of health care facilities in Capital Hospital and Niali Community Health Centre. As part of the agreement, BPIA will spend `11.48 crore under its corporate social responsibility.

While two modular OTs and one general operation theatre will be built at a cost of `4.74 crore, the rest `6.74 crore will be spent for expansion of Niali CHC.

The CSR fund will be utilised for construction of maternity ward with modern equipment and expansion of existing building of the CHC.

The memorandum of agreement was signed between BPIA director Suresh Chandra Hota and Special Secretary of Health department Dr Haraprasad Patnaik.

Among others, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, Cuttack CDMO and Director of Capital Hospital were present.