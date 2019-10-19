Crematorium faces shortage of firewood

Home States Odisha

SAMBALPUR: With acute shortage of firewood at Rajghat crematorium here, people are facing a tough time to perform last rites of their near and dear ones.Sources said at least three to four bodies were cremated at Rajghat daily. For the past few days, the civic body has been facing a severe shortage of firewood. On the other hand, the electric crematorium installed at Rajghat has been lying defunct for nearly a year now.

With scarcity in wood, the families of the dead are being forced to purchase firewood from private suppliers at high rates.  While one has to spend nearly `1,500 per body for firewood cremation, the SMC charged only `200 for electric cremation.

An employee of Rajghat Ramesh Deep said, “The number of dead bodies for cremation has increased in the last few months. Other than Sambalpur, people from nearby blocks are also coming to Rajghat for the funeral. While 131 bodies were cremated in September, 55 have already been cremated in the last 15 days of this month. Under such circumstances, we are finding it difficult to provide firewood to everyone.”
Last month, the civic body had procured firewood from Jharsuguda to tide over the crisis. “On Tuesday, we have received around two truck loads of firewood which would be adequate for cremation of four to five bodies,” he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sambalpur, Sanjeet Kumar said the OFDC is also facing shortage of firewood as many of road widening projects have just completed. Due to non-functioning of electric crematorium, the demand has increased enormously, he added.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has asked the officials of OFDC depot at Remed not to sell firewood to any other agencies for establishing a balance between supply and demand.

Similarly, the SMC has directed its officials to submit firewood requisition prior to 15 days after analysing average daily requirement. The structural repair work of the electric crematorium is going on in full swing and likely to be completed by end of this month, SMC sources said.

