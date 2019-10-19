Docs protest over CDMO suspension

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: MBBS students, junior doctors and members of Odisha Medical Teachers Association of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla organised a silent rally to protest suspension of Sundargarh CDMO Pankaj Patel during the visit of Government officials under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on October 10.

President of Junior Doctor Association Sanjeev Mishra said, “We strongly condemn the decision of the Government as the CDMO was suspended arbitrarily. The Government should have enquired properly before taking the decision.”

The CDMO was suspended after Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and Secretary to CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) V K Pandian, during their visit to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital, found that some patients were sent outside for pathological tests required for dialysis though all the diagnostic facilities were available in the DHH.

Mishra further said, “Though we support the ‘5T’ initiative, the State Government should monitor activities after providing required infrastructure to the State-run health facilities.”