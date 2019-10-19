Home States Odisha

Go tech-savvy: Chief Secretary tells new cops

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday advised probationers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) to be mobile and maximise the use of technology.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday advised probationers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) to be mobile and maximise the use of technology.

Interacting with OPS probationers at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Tripathy said since police is the only visible Government personnel in public places because of their uniforms, they should always behave sympathetically towards citizens. Besides, they should cultivate the traits of a responsible citizen in their personal lives as well, he said.

“As the Government sector now offers salaries comparable to that in the private sector along with added security, employees in the sector should prepare themselves to meet the expectations of the Government in serving the citizens.

Timely and appropriate service delivery is of prime importance as expectations from Government employees have changed. This will be possible only when you work in a team with utmost transparency,” said Tripathy.

He went on to stress that Odisha has 367 police stations, 435 fire service stations, 83 jails along with various categories of armed police wings.

“The per capita availability of police institutions in Odisha is higher than many bigger states. This provides ample scope to police officers for expression of their inner talent and innovation in duties.

As probationers, you must enhance your efficiency and professionalism to meet the unprecedented challenges in the criminal as well as civil society scenario today,” he said.

Fifteen probationers under training in Biju Patnaik State Police Academy led by DSP Udayabhanu Mishra participated in the interaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp