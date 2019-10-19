Home States Odisha

Pradhan questions Naveen’s development agenda

Dharmendra dared the BJD to publish an advertisement regarding the works, which were promised during the 2018 by-election and 2019 General Elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bijepur on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Hitting out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for vacating Bijepur Assembly segment, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the BJD supremo’s promises of developing the constituency are false.

Holding a road show in different parts of the constituency and campaigning for BJP candidate Sanat Kumar Gartia, Dharmendra said on October 11, he had sought reply from Naveen on why he vacated Bijepur and not Hinjili. “Naveen has been visiting villages in the constituency since Thursday but has not replied to the question,” the Union Minister said.

Dharmendra dared the BJD to publish an advertisement regarding the works, which were promised during the 2018 by-election and 2019 General Elections. He also raised the murder case of Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) Taranisen Mahala of Nuapali in the constituency and alleged that members of Biju Yuba Vahini are involved in it.

He said youth, women, farmers and weavers of Bijepur Assembly are in favour of BJP and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s representative Gartia will certainly win the by-election.

He further said prior to the General Elections, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya had sought support of people of Bijepur constituency saying that both Western Odisha and the Bijepur constituency would develop if they voted for Naveen Patnaik.

Dharmendra questioned if Acharya can give a list of development works undertaken in the area so far.
Speaking to mediapersons, Acharya, however, said the Prime Minister had also vacated a seat. He added that the BJD supremo’s decision to vacate Bijepur was a part of the democratic process.

