Home States Odisha

Special rehab plan for women bootleggers

The district administration has launched a special programme to reform and rehabilitate women bootleggers by providing them alternative sources of livelihood.  

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has launched a special programme to reform and rehabilitate women bootleggers by providing them alternative sources of livelihood. As the part of the programme, the women will be imparted skilled-based training on various trades and extended with all support to start their own ventures.

In the first phase, 35 women bootleggers from Sambalpur town and Rengali were called in for a counselling session. After the first round of counselling, 25 women agreed to give up bootlegging. The women were suggested alternative occupations and they expressed their preferences accordingly.A total of two counselling sessions were held in the first phase. The women are likely to be given two more counselling sessions before they start their new occupation.

Excise Superintendent Harischandra Sethy said the initiative aims at reforming women who have been involved in manufacturing and selling illicit country liquor for a long time. “Though these women were arrested and put in jail multiple times, they didn’t stop from continuing the trade. However, this practice can be solved with proper counselling and by providing them with alternative livelihood options,” he said.
Assistant Director of ORMAS Srimanta Hota said, “Such an initiative is new to us as these women come from uncommon social background and have an unpredictable attitude towards people. Though it was very tough to counsel them in the first round, we are able to encourage them effectively.”

He further said the women who agreed to give up bootlegging have given their declaration in writing. While most of the younger women willing to take up alternative profession have chosen trades like running grocery, tea and tailor shops, the older ones have asked either for training and jobs for their children or pension for themselves, Hota added.

Among others, Assistant Project Director (Training), DRDA Priyambada Guru, District Social Security Officer Rabindra Satpathy and member of Art of Living Society Sabyasachi Panda were present at the counselling session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp