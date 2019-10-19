Tibetans arrive with winter wear

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Colourful Tibetan prayer flags hang from nook and corner of the Church Ground which is dotted with stalls set up by Tibetan refugees from Chandragiri in Gajapati district.Come winter, the Tibetans pitch tents in Berhampur for selling woolen wear. This year, 37 stalls have come up at the Church Road near the Old Bus Stand selling blankets to cardigans, shawls to stoles and jackets to mufflers which the Tibetans claim are made of authentic Himalayan wool.

The Tibetans, who had taken refuge in Chandragiri after 1959 Chinese invasion, said they have been coming to Berhampur for the last four decades to sell woolen items. Earlier, they used to set up the ‘Tibetan Winter Market’ at the Old Mango Market but last year, they shifted to Church Ground as the sales came down there.

The products which are of almost the same quality that are available in showrooms and reasonably low priced are already a hit among locals. This year, the Tibetans are hoping for a good winter which would spike the sales further. They, however, do not make these products themselves but procure from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh from March to June every year. “We engage in maize farming from June to October and sell the woolen garments for three months. We make sure to reach our homes in Chandragiri to celebrate the Losar Festival which marks the beginning of the Buddhist New year in February,” said a refugee, Sering Dolma.Apart from Berhmapur, they travel to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur besides other States to sell woolen products.