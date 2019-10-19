Villagers want measures to check man-elephant conflict

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of Raibania in Jaleswar forest range under Balasore division have urged the district administration to take measures to reduce human-elephant conflicts in the region.

The villagers have submitted a memorandum to Jaleswar Tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda stating that hundreds of elephants are frequently sneaking into human habitions in the area and causing serious damage to crops and property year after year. There is an urgent need to dig trenches and set up solar fencing to prevent the jumbos from straying into villages and crop lands, they said.

Expressing discontentment over lack of permanent measures to keep the jumbos away from human settlements, they said, frequent raids by the pachyderms have also taken a toll on the economic condition of the people, they said.

Earlier, elephants of Dalma forest in Jharkhand used to come to Raibania once in a year during the harvesting of paddy. However, since the last five years, the number of elephant visits to the area has risen significantly. Adding to the woes of locals, elephants from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district have also started straying into Raibania and Nilagri and are wreaking havoc on paddy crops and houses.

Suresh Mohanta, a local, said earlier, elephant herds from Jharkhand used to leave after staying in Raibania forest for a few days. But now, some are staying back in the forest. A few days back, a herd from Jharkhand, which was roaming in Raibania forest, left. However, a few of them have stayed back and later joined a herd of 18 elephants from Similipal, he said.

Sarpanch of Sardarbandh Dillip Samal said the damage inflicted by the frequent elephant raids is getting too much for the villagers.

Apart from the financial repercussions, elephant attacks have claimed several lives in the area. A few days back, a 65-year-old man, Bahadur Hansdah, was trampled to death by a jumbo. To prevent such mishaps, the district administration should immediately put in place necessary measures to keep the elephants at bay, he added.Tehsildar Panda said he has forwarded the memorandum to district Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty.