Another certificate ‘fraud’ in SVM College at Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After former Plus Three students of SVM College staged dharna demanding original provisional certificates on Wednesday, another batch of former Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students of the college have also been allegedly issued fake certificates. The autonomous college is affiliated to Utkal University. One of the former BBA students, Rupali Mohanty of Garei under Naugaon police limits, lodged a police complaint against SVM College and Utkal University in this regard on Saturday.

At least 60 students had enrolled in the three-year BBA course in 2014 and it was to be completed in 2017. However, the examination of third semester was not held in 2017 and the students passed the course in 2018. Rupali said the college gave her a provisional certificate and mark sheet which have no mention about year of passing and her college registration number as a result of which she has not been able to take admission in any institution for higher education for the last one year. Rupali added that there are at least 20 students of her batch who received fake provisional certificates.

Following the police complaint, Jagatsinghpur police station IIC Rajanikanta Mishra and SDPO Prakash Chandra Pal interrogated the principal of the college Arabind Chaini and other staff on the issue. Police asked the principal to submit a detailed report on irregularities in provision of the certificates to former Plus Three and BBA students.The principal admitted to staff of the college being involved in the irregularities and assured police of cooperating in the investigation.

On Wednesday, former Plus Three students, who graduated from the college in 2018, alleged that the authorities had issued fake certificates to them due to which they were unable to pursue higher studies.

They had gone to Utkal University for migration certificates but the officials there told them that the registration numbers were fake.