Better coordination curbed Maoist  activities, says DIG 

Anti-Maoist coordination meeting in Koraput on Saturday | Express

KORAPUT/JEYPORE : Improved coordination between Odisha police and Central forces has minimised Maoist activities in left wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts under South Western Range in the past couple of months, said DIG (SWR), Koraput, Shefeen Ahmed K on Saturday.Speaking to mediapersons after anti-Maoist coordination meeting in Koraput, the DIG said following constant efforts and cooperation between the security forces and State police in Maoist-prone districts, activities of ultras have been reduced significantly. The regular monitoring and combing operation by the para military and State security forces in inaccessible pockets has infused a sense of security among locals and socio-economic development of the tribal areas, he said. 

“Our motto is to check Maoist activities in remote areas to intensify development,” Shefeen said.
About 76 companies of para military forces have been deployed in Koraput, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. The State police is cooperating with them to combat the Maoists. “The coordination between these forces would curb the Maoists activities in the coming days,” he said.

Earlier, a high-level coordination meeting of State police and para military forces was held where sharing of information, maintaining SOP, combing operation and  force movements were discussed. The meeting also finalised strategy for the coming three months. Among others, BSF DIG Malkangiri S P S Sandhu, BSF DIG Koraput P K Mishra, Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Nabarangpur SP Kushalkar Nitin Dugdu, Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar, Nuapada SP Vinit Agrawal and Commandants of BSF, CRPF and CoBra Battalions were present.

