Congress threatens  Statewide agitation

The Congress team also demanded that provision should be made for upbringing of the seven-year-old daughter of the deceased.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Alleging that the murder of VLW of Haridaspur panchayat of Jajpur district Smitarani Biswal was a well planned murder, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday threatened to launch a statewide agitation for ensuring justice for the family of the deceased.

Alleging that deliberate attempts are being made to dilute the investigation into the case because of patronage of some senior BJD leaders for the accused persons, a Congress team headed by party MLA Mohammad Moquim on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Odisha State Human Rights Commission and demanded that the family members of the deceased and the witnesses should be provided security. The Congress team also demanded that provision should be made for upbringing of the seven-year-old daughter of the deceased.

The Congress team claimed that the Commission directed the Collector and Jajpur SP to provide adequate security to the family members of the deceased and witnesses in the case. Moquim said the Commission also directed the district administration to provide `5000 per month for the upbringing of the minor daughter of Smitarani.

Later at a press conference, the team members questioned under what circumstances the VLW was forced to commit suicide and why the guest house of a private cement company was allowed to be used by the husband of the sarpanch of the panchayat who is one of the suspects.

However, the ruling BJD said the opposition political parties should refrain from politicising the incident when the police are investigating into the matter to find out the reason behind the murder of the VLW. BJD Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the State Government has taken the incident seriously and action will be taken against those involved as per law.Rejecting the opposition demand for a CBI probe into the incident, Patra sought the cooperation of the opposition political parties in investigation into the murder case.

