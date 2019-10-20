OHRC Moots panel to monitor JICA works

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has recommended formation of a committee headed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner to monitor the drainage and sewerage projects undertaken by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Millennium City.

In his recommendation, OHRC Chairperson Bimal Prasad Das said the committee should consist of a representative of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, not below the rank of Additional DCP; ACP Traffic of the City and a planning member of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The Commission observed that the people are facing problems as the JICA projects have been inordinately delayed and the pits on the roads are severely affecting the traffic.

The situation has worsened with no alternative routes for commuting. OHRC pointed out that the situation cropped up due to lack of coordination between different departments of the Government and JICA project implementing authorities.

The Commission opined that the work required a thorough monitoring by a committee. Jayanti Das had filed a petition with the Commission citing various problems faced by the people in the Millennium City. Justice Das on Wednesday held discussions with CMC Commissioner Ananya Das and Cuttack Health Officer Dr Umesh Panigrahi regarding some important issues related to public interest.

Panel mooted to monitor JICA works

On allegations of slaughtering of animals in an unorganised and unregulated manner, the Commissioner assured OHRC that steps will be initiated to identify the areas where illegal slaughtering of animals and birds is being carried out and appropriate action will be taken in this regard. This apart, the Commission directed CMC Commissioner, Cuttack DCP and CDA officials to work in tandem to remove encroachments between Ranihat Square and cardiology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Tushar Kanti Ghosh had filed a petition with OHRC stating that the road between Ranihat and SCB and between Manglabag and the hospital remains blocked due to unregulated parking and encroachments. The Commission directed the authorities to take steps to avoid recurring of encroachments near the hospital.

Justice Bimal Das also instructed CMC and police to direct Kalyan Mandaps and hotels at CDA in Cuttack to remove the garbage dumped by them in the area within seven days or incur the expenses spent by the Corporation towards removing the waste. OHRC has asked Principal Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cuttack Collector and district Magistrate, Cuttack DCP and DCP (Traffic), CMC Commissioner, CDA Vice- Chairman to submit the action taken reports in connection with the above matters by November 18.