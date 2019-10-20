Stage set for Bijepur bypoll tomorrow

By Express News Service

BARGARH : With hectic electioneering for Bijepur bypoll coming to an end on Saturday, the district administration is busy putting all measures in place for a free and fair election. The Assembly constituency is home to 2,32,264 voters who will exercise their franchise through 285 polling stations on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Bargarh Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan informed that 129 polling stations have been identified as critical and six are vulnerable.

While CCTV cameras will be installed in 14 polling booths, the process would be videographed at 16 booths in the constituency. Similarly, web casting will be done from 28 polling booths and micro-observers will be deployed at 77 booths.As far as security is concerned, 33 platoons of police force, three companies of CRPF, 113 assistant sub-inspectors, 75 sub-inspectors, seven DSPs and one ASP will be

deployed in the constituency during the election. Pradhan assured that all possible measures are being

taken to manage the polling smoothly.

On the last day of campaigning, the politicians undertook door-to-door campaigning as a last resort to woo the voters. While BJD candidate Rita Sahu campaigned in Barpali NAC and met voters, other BJD leaders visited people at the panchayat level to seek votes for her. Senior leaders of BJD were present at the block level with Niranjan Pujari and Sanjay Das Burma camping at Barpali block, Arun Sahoo and Susanta Singh in charge of Bijepur block; Naba Kishore Das, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Kalikesh Singh Deo in-charge of Gaisilet block to monitor campaigning. The party MLAs Debesh Acharya and Ananta Narayan Jena were also monitoring election activities in Barpali NAC.

Similarly, BJP candidate Sanat Gartia, along with Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and senior BJP leader Pradeep Purohit campaigned in Gaisilet block in the constituency on the last day. Other leaders, including State BJP president Basanta Panda and KV Singh Deo visited various parts of the constituency to campaign for Gartia.

Congress candidate Dillip Panda also undertook door-to-door campaigning in Bijepur. Besides, OPCC president Niranjan Pattnaik and senior leaders, including Sarat Pattnaik, Prakash Chandra Debata and Tara Prasad Bahinipati visited villages in the constituency to meet people and party workers.

