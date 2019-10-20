Student assaulted by principal, accountant

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed at Anchalika Degree Mahavidylaya in Purunabaripada in Gopabandhunagar block after the video of a Plus Three Second Year student being assaulted by the principal and accountant went viral on social media on Saturday.The irate students of the college demanded the dismissal of principal Manoj Sahu and accountant Shashibhushan Mishra. They were later pacified by the police. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the college. The footage shows Sahu and Mishra assaulting the student Debasish Mohanty.

Sources said Debasish on Friday had met Sahu in the administrative office seeking his College Leaving Certificate (CLC) . The principal asked Debasish to deposit `2,500 for the purpose. It is alleged that the principal had earlier sought `5,000 from Debasish for issuing the certificate. When Debasish asked Sahu why he needed to pay more for the document, the latter did not reply. The matter soon turned ugly and both Sahu and Mishra assaulted the student and also snatched his mobile phone when he tried to call his parents.

Debasish was later taken to a local hospital for treatment by other students. He was discharged after treatment later in the day. The victim said he had met the principal a few days back for the CLC and was asked to pay `5,000. “When I met the principal again, he sought an additional `2,500 for the document and when I asked the reason, he along with the accountant assaulted me.

If students and other faculty members had not arrived on time, they would have killed me,” Debasish said. The victim said he will report the matter to police after meeting the college’s management. Meanwhile, Sahu refused to comment on the matter stating that he was unwell after the incident.