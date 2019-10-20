Home States Odisha

Student assaulted by principal, accountant

Sources said Debasish on Friday had met Sahu in the administrative office seeking his College Leaving Certificate (CLC) .

Published: 20th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Tension prevailed at Anchalika Degree Mahavidylaya in Purunabaripada in Gopabandhunagar block after the video of a Plus Three Second Year student being assaulted by the principal and accountant went viral on social media on Saturday.The irate students of the college demanded the dismissal of principal Manoj Sahu and accountant Shashibhushan Mishra. They were later pacified by the police. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the college. The footage shows Sahu and Mishra assaulting the student Debasish Mohanty. 

Sources said Debasish on Friday had met Sahu in the administrative office seeking his College Leaving Certificate (CLC) . The principal asked Debasish to deposit `2,500 for the purpose. It is alleged that the principal had earlier sought `5,000 from Debasish for issuing the certificate. When Debasish asked Sahu why he needed to pay more for the document, the latter did not reply. The matter soon turned ugly and both Sahu and Mishra assaulted the student and also snatched his mobile phone when he tried to call his parents. 

Debasish was later taken to a local hospital for treatment by other students. He was discharged after treatment later in the day. The victim said he had met the principal a few days back for the CLC and was asked to pay `5,000. “When I met the principal again, he sought an additional `2,500 for the document and when I asked the reason, he along with the accountant assaulted me.

If students and other faculty members had not arrived on time, they would have killed me,” Debasish said. The victim said he will report the matter to police after meeting the college’s management.   Meanwhile, Sahu refused to comment on the matter stating that he was unwell after the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp