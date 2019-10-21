Home States Odisha

Baishnab Pani Manch’s commercialisation resented

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, however, said another Manch would be set up to facilitate local artistes to perform cultural programmes during Baliyatra. 

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM

Youths playing cricket on Baishnab Pani Manch at Baliyatra ground in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Manch, a stage permanently constructed at Baliyatra ground for cultural programmes during the week-long trade fair, seems to be distancing itself from its main objective due to short-sightedness of the district administration. 

Instead of adhering to the traditional and cultural value, the Manch is said to have been commercialised triggering  discontentment among the local artistes and intellectuals.

For the last two decades, the stage had been offering a plethora of cultural programmes especially classical and folk dances. Cultural troupes from different parts of the State and outside were participating and enthralling revellers with their classical and folk dances. This apart, the Manch had turned into a platform for cultural exposure and exchanges among the artistes from different parts of the country under the aegis of the District Council of Culture with support of the State Government. 

However, the Manch downfall started since last year after the district administration handed over its management to an agency by spending more than `35 lakh.In the absence of any guideline, the event management agency had organised modern dances at the Manch raising discontentment among the spectators. Many local classical and folk dance troupes were deprived of performing on the Manch. The agency also commercialised the stage by releasing CD and displaying other advertisements matter on the stage, said Rabi Narayan Tripathy, a senior citizen of Purighat area.

“We have no objection in handing over the Manch to an event management agency. But there should be certain guidelines for conducting cultural programmes by the agency at Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Manch,” said Guru Asis Kumar Das, a member of the District Council of Culture.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, however, said another Manch would be set up to facilitate local artistes to perform cultural programmes during Baliyatra. 

