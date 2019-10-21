Doc manhandled in OT, VIMSAR tense

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after Assistant Professor in Neurosurgery department A S Patjoshi was allegedly manhandled by two persons in the operation theatre on Sunday.

In protest, junior doctors and undergraduate (UG) students of VIMSAR gheraoed the police outpost on the premises of the hospital demanding stringent action against the accused. While police have arrested one Jhasketan Rout, another accused Mukesh Behera is on the run.

Sources said Patjoshi was treating a patient, Thana Sundar Behera of Rengalbeda village under Laikera block in Jharsuguda district, at a private nursing home in Burla. However, the patient’s son Mukesh was dissatisfied with the doctor and even had an argument with Patjoshi at the nursing home at around 11 am on Sunday.

Later, Mukesh called his cousin Jhasketan and the duo went to the Neurosurgery department of VIMSAR for discussion with the doctor. When they reached the department, Patjoshi was in the operation theatre (OT) and about to perform a surgery. The duo barged into the OT, had an heated exchange with Patjoshi and even manhandled him.

When Patjoshi raised an alarm, some junior doctors and the UG students, who were present nearby, rushed to the OT and overpowered the duo. They thrashed both the accused and confined them in a room of the department.

However, the duo managed to escape when the students went to inform the police. Subsequently, the junior doctors chased the accused and managed to nab Jhasketan.

Demanding immediate arrest of Mukesh, the junior doctors and students staged protest in front of the police outpost. However, they called off their protest after police assured them that the absconding person would be nabbed soon.

Additional SP of Sambalpur Santanu Kumar Dash said the matter is under investigation. One person has already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

