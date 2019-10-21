Home States Odisha

Faculty vacancies plague teacher training institutes

Of sanctioned 1,350 posts in 80 institutions in State, 826 lying vacant

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s claims of initiating a slew of measures for overhauling elementary and secondary education system belie the ground realities, particularly in teacher training institutes which are plagued by large scale vacancies.
Of the sanctioned 1,350 posts of faculties in 80 training institutions, a whopping 826 posts (61 per cent) are lying vacant. The vacancies in non-teaching category are equally alarming as 538 persons are working against 976 posts.

The State has two Institutes of Advance Studies in Education (IASE), 10 Colleges of Teacher Education (CTE), two Training Colleges, one Hindi Teachers’ Training Institute (HTTI), 30 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), four Block Institutes of Education and Training (BIET) and 31 Elementary Teacher Education Institutions (ETEIs).

The institutions offer courses like Diploma in Elementary Education, Bachelors in Education, Hindi Education and Physical Education, Masters in Education and Philosophy. The academic staff shortage is a whopping 83 per cent (pc) in the CTEs and 74 pc in ETEIs across the State. While over 57 per cent posts in training colleges are yet to be filled, 44 per cent posts in DIETs and 50 per cent posts in BIETs are vacant.

Besides, the lone Hindi Teachers’ Training Institute (HTTI) at Cuttack is running without permanent staff. As per the norms of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), it should have 16 posts. But eight posts have been sanctioned and all are lying vacant since long. Similarly, all four non-teaching posts have not been filled up yet. Not only teaching staff, principals in seven DIETs and all four BIETs have not been posted for years. Of the 200 posts of senior teacher educators in 30 DIETs, 118 are lying vacant.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp