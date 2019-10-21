Home States Odisha

Nobel connection of a remote Kalahandi village

The system was installed in the village on September 10, 2014.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Maligaon, an obscure village located in a remote corner of the State, stands testimony to the change brought around by lithium cell batteries, whose developers Akira Yoshino, M Stanley Whittingham and John B Goodenough were conferred the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the year 2019.
The village, which was once cut off from the rest of the world, now gets electricity from 78 solar panels, 14 Lithium Ferro-phosphate batteries fitted in two battery banks and inverter to convert Direct Current (DC) to Alternating Current (AC). The new system, managed by four women groups who clean the panels and maintain it, has three-phase capacity for heavy inductive load and is fitted with smart meters with pre-paid system. The system was installed in the village on September 10, 2014.

It all started in 2009 when Gram Vikas, an NGO, installed 55 solar panels of 9.63 KW photo voltaic capacity and sixty 96 KWH tabular lead acid battery banks in the village. With a tariff of `100 per month, the villagers had access to electricity. The solar panels were maintained by a single operator from the village.

But owing to lack of maintenance, non-payment of bills by the villagers and other technical reasons, the panels became defunct four years after they were installed. Subsequently in 2014, the houses in the village were supplied power by GRIDCO. However frequent shutdowns and undeclared power cuts, particularly during monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons, forced the villagers to use kerosene lamps.
Mohan Patel of the village said LED bulbs helped children study at night. The village has 10 television sets that run on solar power. He said now the villagers are contemplating ways to augment their family income by utilising electricity.

Another villager, Gourishankar Naik, said all families in the village belong to BPL category. “Electricity supplied by GRIDCO is of two-phase and the supply is erratic. But the solar power grid has encouraged us to dream for our future,” he said.

Cluster Manager for Thuamul Rampur block of Gram Vikas R Gokul said Eshaan Patheria, a young graduate from Harvard University in a break up year, before pursuing his Ph.D, played a key role in reviving the new mini solar grid. The new system provides consistent three-phase power to the villagers. Even if there is immense potential in agriculture and allied sector, it will take some time for the villagers to realise their potential. For this, bank support, long term planning and proper training is needed, he said.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp