Odisha among bottom five States in tele-density

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as leading tele service provider Reliance Jio has added 3.47 lakh new subscribers in the State in August, Odisha continued to remain among bottom five States in terms of tele-density.

As per the subscriber data released recently by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month, nine States, including Odisha, have less tele-density than the all India average tele-density at the end of August. While Delhi service area has maximum tele-density of 241.87 per cent (pc) and Bihar has minimum of 59.93 pc, Odisha is at bottom five with 75.05 pc.

Jio was the only service provider to have added new subscribers in the State as well as in the country while other ended up losing their customers.

However, overall mobile subscriber base in Odisha has come down by 4.08 lakh in August despite the significant rise in new subscribers of Jio as all other operators witnessed sharp fall in number of users.

Even as Airtel continued its year-long trend of losing subscribers in the State, it is still on the top as far as number of subscribers is concerned. It’s number of subscribers has come down from 1,22,10,338 in July to 1,20,92,017 in August.

The TRAI report revealed that Airtel has lost 1.18 lakh subscribers in August, Vodafone Idea lost 1.11 lakh costumers and BSNL witnessed a loss of over 5.25 lakh subscribers in the State.

Jio continued its dominance in subscriber additions in August. Its subscriber base rose from 1,05,13,335 in July to 1,08,60,536 in August. While Vodafone’s customers declined from 44,72,686 to 43,61,235, that of BSNL came down from 57,15,289 to 51,89,358 during the period. Of the total 22 service areas, five areas showed negative growth in their wireless subscribers in August.

While Mumbai service area showed maximum growth of 0.89 pc, Odisha showed maximum decline (1.24 pc) in its wireless subscriber during the month.