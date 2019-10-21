Home States Odisha

Plastic ban: Over Rs 2L collected from traders

It has been also conducting awareness campaign, encouraging the public to make use of renewable material instead of plastic carry bags.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to stop the circulation of single-use plastic, health department of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been conducting raids on shops and imposing penalties as per the Municipal Act for the last 15 days.

For the past 15 days, the GMC raided shops and destroyed 2,200 kg of plastic carry bags in the city. The officers collected `2,14,900 from the traders as penalty and cautioned them to stop the sale of plastic bags.
MHO Ch Sobha Rani said the officers would impose `5,000 fine if anyone was found selling or distributing plastic carry bags, and fine of `250 and `500 would be imposed if any consumer was found carrying plastic carry bags.

“The GMC will file cases against the faulty traders, if they continue to circulate plastic carry bags,” she added.

GMC commissioner C Anuradha said that the GMC was taking measures and conducting campaign against plastic usage so the public should cooperate and use environment-friendly alternatives. She instructed the health department officers to continue raids against traders.

