Sambalpur set for a bumper paddy crop

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With favourable weather prevailing in the district, the Agriculture department is expecting bumper paddy crop in the current kharif season.

The harvesting of short duration paddy, cultivated in some pockets of non-irrigated areas, has already started in the district. The agriculture office recently undertook crop cutting in Kuchinda area to ascertain yield of short duration paddy. During crop cutting, paddy yield of 32 quintal per hectare (ha) has been recorded against average yield of around 25 quintal per ha, said Chief District Agriculture Officer Khagendra Nath Jena.

He said the harvesting of medium and long duration paddy will begin in the third week of November. The yield rate of medium and long duration paddy is more compared to short duration paddy. The average yield rate of medium and long duration paddy is 32 to 35 quintal per ha, he added.

As per reports, the department had set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,06,970 ha of land with a production of 3,58,346 tonne in the current kharif season against the output of 1,55,763 tonne over 1,07,944 ha last year.

Of 1,06,970 ha of land, broadcasting of seeds had been undertaken over 51,657 ha while transplantation of paddy seedlings undertaken over 55,313 ha in the kharif season.

This year, agricultural activities had failed to take off in right earnest in non-irrigated areas due to erratic rainfall. The district had received 311.92 mm rainfall in July against normal rainfall of 429.5 mm. However, the district received more than normal rainfall in August and September which helped growth of the paddy plants. While the district received 492.56 mm rainfall in August against normal rainfall of 442.4 mm, 377.30 mm was recorded in September against normal of 224.7 mm.

Jena said good rainfall in August helped farmers of the district immensely. The transplantation of paddy seedlings was completed in time due to rainfall of August.