Home States Odisha

Sambalpur set for a bumper paddy crop

With favourable weather prevailing in the district, the Agriculture department is expecting bumper paddy crop in the current kharif season.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With favourable weather prevailing in the district, the Agriculture department is expecting bumper paddy crop in the current kharif season.

The harvesting of short duration paddy, cultivated in some pockets of non-irrigated areas, has already started in the district. The agriculture office recently undertook crop cutting in Kuchinda area to ascertain yield of short duration paddy. During  crop cutting, paddy yield of 32 quintal per hectare (ha) has been recorded against average yield of around 25 quintal per ha, said Chief District Agriculture Officer Khagendra Nath Jena.

He said the harvesting of medium and long duration paddy will begin in the third week of November. The yield rate of medium and long duration paddy is more compared to short duration paddy. The average yield rate of medium and long duration paddy is 32 to 35 quintal per ha, he added.
As per reports, the department had set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,06,970 ha of land with a production of 3,58,346 tonne in the current kharif season against the output of 1,55,763 tonne over 1,07,944 ha last year.

Of 1,06,970 ha of land, broadcasting of seeds had been undertaken over 51,657 ha while transplantation of paddy seedlings undertaken over 55,313 ha in the kharif season.

This year, agricultural activities had failed to take off in right earnest in non-irrigated areas due to erratic rainfall. The district had received 311.92 mm rainfall in July against normal rainfall of 429.5 mm. However, the district received more than normal rainfall in August and September which helped growth of the paddy plants. While the district received 492.56 mm rainfall in August against normal rainfall of 442.4 mm, 377.30 mm was recorded in September against normal of 224.7 mm.

Jena said good rainfall in August helped farmers of the district immensely. The transplantation of paddy seedlings was completed in time due to rainfall of August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp