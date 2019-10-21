Home States Odisha

Uemployment problem persists in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Lack of opportunities and resources has worsened the issue of unemployment in Kandhamal district. In the last three years, of the 13,630 youths who had registered with the District Employment Exchange, only 26 have been able to get jobs. Out of the total number of youths who had registered their names in the exchange, 5,730 are matriculates, 9,757 are Plus Two pass outs, 4,350 graduates, 254 diploma and degree holders and 117 ITI pass outs.

Sources said in 2016, about 2,709 persons, in 2017, about 6,070 and in 2018, a total of 4,221 persons had registered their names in the employment exchange. Of the registered persons, in 2017 only eight persons and in 2018 about 18 persons managed to get Government jobs. In the current year, nobody has been able to get a Government job.

In a bid to create employment opportunities, job ‘melas’ are organised every year by the district administration. In the job fair held in 2016-17, a total of 13 private and public sector companies had participated and recruited only 415 youths. Similarly, in 2017-18, about 14 companies had participated in the fair and 229 persons were selected. In 2018-19, about 17 companies recruited 471 persons. Sources said of the selected youths, the majority did not join owing to low salary and posting outside the State.
 District Employment Officer (DEO) Bhrungaraj Mohanty said earlier recruitment for the posts of teacher, clerks and police were conducted at the district level but now recruitment examinations for these posts are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. Due to this, youths from the district are finding it tough to compete with their counterparts from other districts. 

Mohanty said a a mega job fair (Nijukti Mela) will be organised in the district on November 24. With Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta taking keen interest in the process, more than 50 reputed companies have consented to participate in the fair where a target has been set to recruit more than 5,000 youths. 
 

