'Unsafe municipal market building razed in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A municipal market building, located alongside Badadanda, was razed to the ground by the administration here on Sunday.

The owners of shops in the building, which was declared unsafe due to lack of maintenance, were asked to vacate it by October 14.

The 169 traders were assured that they will be allotted shops after a three-storey market complex is constructed on the site.

As many as four excavators were engaged in the demolition operation, which was conducted amid tight security.

The Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been entrusted the task of constructing the modern three-storey market complex at the site. Similarly, traders of Mahodadhi market complex, situated in Mochisahi, have vacated their shops after getting a notice from the municipality.

Around 300 shops would be constructed in the old market and these would be made available to the displaced traders on rent, said Executive Officer of Puri Municipality Bijay Kumar Dash.