Home States Odisha

VLW death case turns murkier

Both the victim’s father and the accused’s wife refuse to buy the police version of the incident
 

Published: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The controversy over the death of Haridaspur village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer Smitarani Biswal turned murkier with the victim’s father and the accused’s wife refusing to buy the police version of the incident.
Smitarani’s father Sadananda Biswal alleged that Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena was trying to protect prime accused Rupesh Bhadra by assassinating the character of his daughter, who was known as an honest and transparent Government servant.

“This is highly condemnable. This is a clear case of murder as my daughter was headstrong and would never have committed suicide,” he said. While investigation is underway and charge-sheet in the case is yet to be filed, how can the SP come to the conclusion that Smitarani has committed suicide? he questioned.

Sadananda further said he has lost all hope of getting justice for his daughter. “I have no faith in the Jajpur SP. Police higher-ups and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should look into the matter,” he said.
Refuting the police version, Rupesh’s wife and Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra claimed that her husband was innocent and has been trapped in the case. “Smitarani was not on good terms with her in-laws and my husband was helping her. We had a good rapport with the family of Smitarani. We even used to tour places together,” she said and added that the VLW was eyeing her husband. 

On Saturday, the SP said Rupesh, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra, was in a relationship with Smitarani, which continued even after their marriage. The postmortem report stated that there was no injury on Smitarani’s body and she died of asphyxiation, he said.  

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a 12-hour Jajpur bandh demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.  
Smitarani had gone to Haridaspur panchayat to disburse old age pension to beneficiaries on Wednesday. After disbursing pension at Bhadanga village, she went to Rupesh’s guesthouse in Baligari area in the latter’s car to freshen up. Later, she was allegedly found dead in Rupesh’s personal room in the guesthouse.

Police on Saturday arrested Rupesh for abetment of Smitarani’s suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp