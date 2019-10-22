Baby dies, doc neglect alleged

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tension gripped Jajpur Road community health centre (CHC) on Monday after a three-day old baby died after being allegedly left unattended by the doctor on duty.

The baby boy was born in a critical condition at the CHC on Saturday. Family members of the infant alleged that the baby’s condition worsened late in the night on Sunday following which they called the doctor for treatment. However, the doctor did not turn up and the baby died, they claimed.

Alleging negligence on the part of the doctor, family members of the infant created ruckus at the CHC. They demanded action against the doctor who did not turn up to attend the baby despite repeated requests.

CHC authorities could not be contacted.