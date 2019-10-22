Demand for reputed institution taking over upgraded IGH gains ground

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as work to upgrade RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into Ispat Post-Graduate Medical Institute & Super Speciality Hospital (IPGMI&SSH) is underway, the demand for either AIIMS or any other reputed medical institution to take over the facility has gained ground.

The demand came in the backdrop of SAIL reportedly mulling the option of running IPGMI&SSH with private participation. The steel major had received poor response to recruitment of senior medical professionals at the institute.

RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president and Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary Bimal Bisi has demanded the Central Government to ensure IPGMI&SSH is taken over by AIIMS or other renowned medical institutes like JIPMER (Puducherry), PGIMER (Chandigarh) and Sree Chtra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (Thiruvananthapuram).

Bisi had written to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on September 17 to consider taking over of IPGMI&SSH for its smooth functioning for the benefit of SAIL employees along with the vast tribal and general population of Sundargarh district and adjacent tribal pockets of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. IGH at present is grappling with severe shortage of doctors. In the last seven years, the number of doctors at the hospital has reduced to 70 from 160.

For varied reasons including recession in the steel industry, SAIL is struggling against adversities to stay afloat and it is not financially feasible for the firm to run a large medical institute like IPGMI&SSH, Bisi said. RSP is spending around `90 crore annually on the 685 bed IGH.