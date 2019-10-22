Home States Odisha

Govt warns against parking funds in banks

The Government’s directive came in the wake of reports raising apprehension on the safety of deposits in some commercial banks.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With adverse reports coming about poor financial health of some commercial banks in public, private and cooperative sectors, the State Government has cautioned all departments against parking of funds in such banks.

The Government’s directive came in the wake of reports raising apprehension on the safety of deposits in some commercial banks.

In July this year, the Finance department had empanelled 17 public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, eight private banks, two regional rural banks and one each from small finance bank and cooperative bank for the purpose of doing financial transactions and deposits for State PSUs and State level autonomous societies for 2019-20 financial year.

Without naming the empanelled banks, Principal Secretary of Finance A K K Meena in a circular to all departments said media reports have raised doubts about the financial condition of some of these banks.
“The Government departments, PSUs or agencies have to be careful while keeping deposits in any banks without proper enquiry about their financial health. It shall be the personal responsibility of the authority concerned for such deposit,” Meena said.

Besides, each of the deposit in a bank, including fixed deposits, is insured up to `one lakh for both principal and interest amount by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In case of a default by scheduled commercial or cooperative banks due to liquidation/cancellation of banking license or amalgamation/merger/reconstruction, DICGC will pay up to `one lakh to each depositor.

“Funds of the Government scheme should be utilised directly from treasury through Integrated Financial Management System without being parked in any bank account. Further, it is reiterated that withdrawal of money from treasury without sufficient ground and depositing the same in the bank account will be construed as financial irregularity,” the letter stated.

In a recent communication, the Finance Secretary had also warned against parking of Government funds in bank accounts without permission of authority concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp