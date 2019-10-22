NOU students’ stir over exam fee hike called off

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The strike called by students of North Orissa University (NOU) to protest hike in examination fee of regular and self-financing course subjects was called off on Monday.The agitationwas called off after PG Council Chairman Prof Susmita Kar assured the students that the last date for filling up of examination forms will be extended to November 8.

She also assured that the students’ demand of rollback in hike of examination fees will be put up before the Vice Chancellor and a notice issued in this regard on November 3.

The students had been staging the agitation in front of the university main gate. They did not allow any staff to enter the college campus and owing to this administrative work at the university was adversely affected.

Student leaders Manish Kumar Giri and Ashok Mohanty said most of the students enrolled in regular and self-financing courses of the university are poor and they would not be able to pay the examination fee which has almost been doubled by the authorities.

The students had met Comptroller of Examinations and the PG Council Chairman and submitted a memorandum in this regard on October 17.