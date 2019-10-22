Odisha government to take over 19 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups institutions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to take over 19 educational institutions meant for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) under the administrative control of the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development department to improve the quality of education for girls at the primary level.

The proposal was approved at the meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy told media persons that the required number of teaching posts will be created as per RTE norms and filled up as per relevant recruitment rules and provisions of Odisha Reservation of Vacancies Act.

Tripathy said existing trained contractual teachers will be absorbed in the newly created posts subject to fulfilment of mandatory eligibility conditions. Untrained teachers will be absorbed on a contractual basis till obtaining qualification within the stipulated time frame, he said and added that the service conditions of the engaged teaching staff will be regulated under the existing cadre rules.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal for execution of four rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to the mining-affected areas of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts out of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) funding.

The Cabinet also approved the lowest tender of Rs 641.57 crore from NCC Limited, Hyderabad for execution of the project within two years. The project will provide safe drinking water to 3,20,584 people of 384 villages under three blocks of these districts.

The Cabinet approved another proposal for execution of two rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to 1,91,893 people of two blocks of Deogarh district. The project awarded to Voltas Limited, Thane has been estimated at Rs 333.88 crore. The project to be funded from the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) will be completed within two years.

Besides, a rural piped water supply project to provide safe drinking water to water scarcity areas of Dhenkanal district at a cost of Rs 349.38 crore was approved. The project to be funded from Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (Basudha) scheme has been awarded to Voltas Limited, Thane and will be completed in two years.

Approved projects