Home States Odisha

Odisha government to take over 19 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups institutions

The required number of teaching posts will be created as per the RTE norms.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to take over 19 educational institutions meant for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) under the administrative control of the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development department to improve the quality of education for girls at the primary level.

The proposal was approved at the meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy told media persons that the required number of teaching posts will be created as per RTE norms and filled up as per relevant recruitment rules and provisions of Odisha Reservation of Vacancies Act.

Tripathy said existing trained contractual teachers will be absorbed in the newly created posts subject to fulfilment of mandatory eligibility conditions. Untrained teachers will be absorbed on a contractual basis till obtaining qualification within the stipulated time frame, he said and added that the service conditions of the engaged teaching staff will be regulated under the existing cadre rules.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal for execution of four rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to the mining-affected areas of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts out of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) funding.

The Cabinet also approved the lowest tender of Rs 641.57 crore from NCC Limited, Hyderabad for execution of the project within two years. The project will provide safe drinking water to 3,20,584 people of 384 villages under three blocks of these districts.

The Cabinet approved another proposal for execution of two rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to 1,91,893 people of two blocks of Deogarh district. The project awarded to Voltas Limited, Thane has been estimated at Rs 333.88 crore. The project to be funded from the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) will be completed within two years.

Besides, a rural piped water supply project to provide safe drinking water to water scarcity areas of Dhenkanal district at a cost of Rs 349.38 crore was approved. The project to be funded from Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (Basudha) scheme has been awarded to Voltas Limited, Thane and will be completed in two years.

Approved projects

  • Four rural piped water supply projects in mining-affected areas of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts approved
  • Cabinet approved proposal for execution of two rural piped water supply projects for 1,91,893 people in two blocks of Deogarh
  • Another project to provide safe drinking water in Dhenkanal district at a cost of `349.38 crore was approved
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp