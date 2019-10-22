Home States Odisha

Rs 3208 crore for ABADHA scheme in Odisha for three years

A proposal in this regard was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to spend Rs 3208 crore under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in three years to transform Puri into a world heritage city.

A proposal in this regard was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday. While Rs 719 crore will be spent under the scheme in 2019-20, the cost of the projects to be taken up under ABADHA will be around Rs 1402 crore and Rs 1087 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951 by excluding Gobardhan Math, Puri from its purview to vest the management of the Math with Jagadguru Shankaracharya. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy told mediapersons that the decision was taken in view of the long-pending requests received from different quarters and the pre-eminent place occupied by the Gobardhan Math and the Shankaracharya among the religious institutions of the State.

A number of projects have been approved by the Chief Minister under the ABADHA scheme this year including development of the heritage security zone, Shree Setu project, Musa river revival plan, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, housing projects, Puri lake development project, upgradation of Raghunandan Library, Acharya Harihar square re-development project, Atharnala heritage project, Matha Development Initiative and development of heritage lakes. These projects are likely to cost Rs 2308 crore.

The Chief Secretary said besides these, there are a few more projects which have been planned to be taken up in future with a cost of Rs 900 crore. Tripathy said ABADHA scheme was launched by the State Government in 2017-18. Some of the projects including the construction of restroom for Habishiali, improvement of roads at different locations in Puri and construction of stadium were announced under the project and are being implemented.

Post the devastation caused by cyclone Fani, the Chief Minister visited Puri and announced that it will be developed into a world-class heritage city. The Government had also approved several projects arising out of the recommendations of the Justice BP Das Commission of Inquiry for better administration and governance of the Jagannath Temple at Puri and its endowments. The Chief Secretary said the Government has decided to take up all these activities under the ABADHA scheme.

Aviation shifted to the transport department

The Cabinet approved the State Government’s proposal to transfer the aviation branch from General Administration and Public Grievance department to the Transport and Commerce department by amendment of the Odisha Government rules of business. The Cabinet also decided to do away with the application and users fee for resident, income, income and asset, legal heir, guardianship and caste certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ABADHA scheme ABADHA Odisha Odisha government Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp