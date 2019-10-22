Home States Odisha

Youth electrocuted, parents await help

On October 12, Arjun Jagat along with a friend had been to the railway station to receive a parcel from a train.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: AFTER losing their 16-year-old son to an accident on October 17 in Nuapada Road Station, parents of Arjun Jagat are awaiting for support from the Railways Department.

On October 12, Arjun Jagat along with a friend had been to the railway station to receive a parcel from a train. However, as the train was supposed to come on the other side of the platform, the two decided to cross the track to get to the other side.

During the period, electrification work of the railways was underway. As Arjun climbed up to the boggie of a good train to go to the other side, he got electrocuted as soon as he reached the top of the boggie.
After sustaining burn injuries, he was shifted to Nuapada hospital from where he was referred to VIMSAR in Burla. However, since Raipur is close to Nuapada, his parents requested to refer him to Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Raipur. As the parents took some time to arrange money for his treatment, he was taken to Raipur after nearly four days.But, upon reaching there, the hospital authorities referred him to Raipur AIIMS. However, Arjun passed away while being shifted.  

Subsequently, he was brought back to Nuapada where his postmortem was conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp