Home States Odisha

Arrival of migratory birds at Chilika delayed

Delay in arrival of migratory birds at Chilika lake has disappointed bird lovers.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chilika lake for representational purpose | EPS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Delay in arrival of migratory birds at Chilika lake has disappointed bird lovers.
Thousands of birds from far off places, including Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Lake Baikal and other remote parts of Russia arrive at the lake by the end of September every year.
However, this year they are yet to flock the lagoon or Nalaban, the bird sanctuary inside the lake, a forest official said.

Bimal Padhy, a local, has been tracking the birds at the lake for the last one decade. He said delay in the winged guests’ arrival at the lake, despite fall in temperature owing to frequent rains, is a matter of concern.

Forest officials attributed the delay in the birds’ arrival to rise in water level of the lake. However, they have initiated measures for their protection. As is the norm, a round-the-clock control room and 19 temporary camps have been set up at the lake.

Some 10,47,868 birds of 161 different species had thronged the lake last winter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chilika lake
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp