BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi seeks steps against PMAY officials

Eligible applicants have been intentionally deleted from the approved list.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi interacting with Hansapal residents on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pointing out large scale regularities in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Begunia block of Khurda district, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday asked the State Government to take prompt action against officials promoting corruption in implementation of the rural housing scheme.

Listing out names of 32 beneficiaries who are not eligible but selected for housing assistance under political consideration, Sarangi in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said the Khurda district administration is yet to cancel the irregular allotment of houses and initiate action against the officials responsible for such irregularities despite instruction from Odisha High Court.

“Eligible applicants have been intentionally deleted from the approved list. Moreover, ineligible households, who have been allotted pucca houses earlier have received second allotment,” the letter said.
Acting on a petition of some people of the district, the Odisha High Court had instructed the Khurda Collector and block development officer, Begunia on July 9 this year to delete the names of ineligible beneficiaries in accordance with law within a period of six weeks.
“It has come to my notice that no action has been taken as per the court order. Sanction of PMAY (G) to ineligible households depriving the needy is a matter of concern and requires urgent and impartial investigation,” she said.

The BJP has recently targeted the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister accusing him of promoting corruption in the implementation of rural housing scheme under the central scheme in his constituency.
Alleging that more than 5,000 ineligible people of Mahanga Assembly constituency are beneficiaries of PMAY houses, the saffron party had produced documentary evidences including the inquiry report from the then district collectors regarding irregularities in selection of beneficiaries from 2002 onward.

