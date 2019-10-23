Home States Odisha

Nandankanan Zoological Park gets four pairs of Anacondas, three Nile crocodiles

Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday received four pairs of yellow Anaconda snakes and three Nile crocodiles from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Park

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Park (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday received four pairs of yellow Anaconda snakes and three Nile crocodiles from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust. Zoo deputy director Jayant Das said the anacondas and crocodiles which were brought to the zoo under guidance of experts will be kept in the reptile park. Zoo officials, however, said the new additions will certainly help in increasing the tourist footfall. Earlier, Nandankanan had received a pair of foxes and a wolf from Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore.

Sources said the zoo has also planned to bring two giraffes from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysore as part of an exchange programme. In return, Nandankanan will give a pair of chimpanzees. As part of the plan, a pair of African Cheetah, Wallabies and five Zebras are likely to be new guests from abroad in the zoo this year.

