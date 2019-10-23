Home States Odisha

NTCA team in Satkosia Tiger Reserve to take call on tiger relocation plan

The team is accompanied by Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) Pradeep Raj Karat and Satkosia DFO Ramasamy.

By Express News Service

 ANGUL: Even as tigress Sundari remains confined in an enclosure for over a year, a three-member team of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has arrived at Satkosia Wildlife Division to study the stalled tiger translocation project.

The team comprising former Field Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Dr Khageswar Nayak, Assistant Inspector General of Forests, NTCA KH Bhaskar and Deputy Director, NTCA VK Sharma arrived here on Monday to take stock of the project which has been put on hold following protests by inhabitants of villages located on the fringes Satkosia stalled following two deaths in tiger attacks.

Besides visiting Sundari and her enclosure, the NTCA members will tour various parts of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR). They will submit a report to the NTCA after their return to New Delhi.

“The team will stay at Satkosia till October 24. The NTCA members will study the outcome of implementation of the tiger translocation project and and its feasibility during their stay,” said Ramasamy.
Sources said the team will first go to Raigoda where Sundari is living in confinement in a special enclosure for more than a year. They will also inspect the proposed enclosure in an area of 25 hectare of land for the tigress. The NTCA team has been also urged to look into the prospects of bringing another two pairs of tigers from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh as per the original plan of the State Government.

