Odisha Human Rights Commission censures Cuttack police on SCB road chaos

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: What can be a more scathing indictment of Cuttack police and civic administration than the fact that their “deliberate” inaction in clearing encroachments from two vital roads connecting the SCB Medical College and Hospital has been deemed a human rights violation by Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Taking a strong view of the condition of the roads that lead to the premier medical institution of the State, OHRC has gone to the extent of remarking that the inaction “gives an impression that for re-encroachment there is a tacit consent of local police”.

“As we remember, earlier eviction drive was done in the area but no steps have been taken by the authorities to prevent re-encroachment. We have been reminded of a case where the Orissa High Court has directed that it is the responsibility of the local IIC to see the area made encroachment-free are not re-encroached. But it has not been followed,” the Commission observed.

The Commission’s observations hold true as the roads, particularly the stretch from Ranihat Chhak to SCBMCH, have entirely been taken over by unregulated vehicle parking and encroachments with the police acting as a co-conspirator in the act. Quite interestingly, a traffic police outpost has been set up right on the spot with constables, home-guards and other personnel posted all through the busy hours. Yet, vehicles continue to be illegally parked and the auto-rickshaw mafia continues to create chaos - all in the presence of law-enforcement personnel.

This illegal blockade of roads results in obstruction of movement of ambulances and vehicles carrying patients to the hospital. The ambulances and other vehicles with patients are often detained for long periods due to the traffic snarls, with serious consequences at times.

In the face of such blatant inaction, affected people have accused the police and administration of availing illegal gratification to allow such things. “The situation has arose due to an unholy nexus between the diagnostic centres, officers of Cuttack Development Authority and local police,” the petitioner also alleged.

Further ahead, the road stretch from Eats Chhak to Cardiology department has turned a slum. In 2010, on the instructions of the Orissa High Court, the Jai Maa Mangala slum on the SCBMCH campus was demolished and the slum dwellers evicted. But only a few months after, the evicted people made the road stretch their home.

Many of them even have even constructed temporary toilets and bathrooms on the road while hotels, eateries, tea and betel shops have also come up constricting the busy road, used by thousands of ailing people everyday.

While both the administration and the Commissionerate Police have remained mute spectators to the issue, residents and patients continued to suffer in the choked traffic. After failing to get respite from traffic chaos, people recently knocked the door of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to get relief.